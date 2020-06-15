



ISLAMABAD: Security agencies have found evidence of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW) involvement in yesterday’s blast in Rawalpindi which killed at least one person and was described by police an act of terrorism, The Express Tribune has learnt.





Sources privy to the development said on Saturday that security agencies including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) are investigating the incident and as per the preliminary findings improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast.





At least 15 person including two children also sustained injuries when explosives attached to an electricity pole in Saddar Bazaar of Rawalpindi went off on Friday, police officials and eyewitnesses said.





They said that a big fire erupted after the powerful blast that caused widespread damage at the scene. According to the police, the deceased was a vendor, who used to sell vegetables near the pole, where the blast occurred.





India’s involvement in terrorism is not very uncommon, in the past its spy agency RAW had been found involved in facilitating and sponsoring terrorist attacks in Pakistan.



