



Islamabad Capital Territory and Punjab witnessed one militant attacks each





In these attacks, 18 civilians and 16 security forces personnel were killed and 15 others, including six security personnel, injured as compared to 18 deaths and injuries to six others during the month of April, it said.





“Thus, a 100 per cent increase in militant attacks caused an almost 89 per cent increase in fatalities, and almost a 150 per cent increase in the number of those injured,” it said.





The PICSS recorded a substantial increase in attacks in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where almost 67 per cent of the total attacks (12 out of 18 militant attacks) in the country were reported.





In these 12 attacks, 14 civilians and three security forces personnel were killed and eight others, including three security personnel, injured.





North Waziristan tribal district once again emerged as the most troublesome spot where eight militant attacks were reported which constitutes 67 per cent of the total attacks in the tribal districts of the province and 44 per cent of the total attacks in the country.





Three militant attacks were reported from Baluchistan in which 15 people, including 11 security personnel, were killed and two others injured. Islamabad Capital Territory and Punjab witnessed one militant attacks each.





As per the statistics released by the PICSS, eight out of 18 militant attacks were IED-based, seven were incidents of target killings and one incident each of militants’ physical assault, mortar attack, and rocket attack.





Security forces carried out 10 notable operations in which nine militants were killed while three others were apprehended, it added.







