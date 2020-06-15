



"Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding 'Kashmir azaadi' were held and flags of Pakistan & ISIS were seen, but now only Indian flag is seen there", the Defence Minister added





New Delhi: ‘Just wait, soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India’, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Furthermore, he stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights. Also Read - Half of Coronavirus Patients in India Cured, Recovery Rate 50%, Says Centre





He made the statement while addressing ‘Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally’ via video conferencing. Also Read - 'Won't Keep Anyone in Dark': On China, Rajnath Reiterates Talks Underway at Diplomatic And Military Levels





“Just wait, soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India & not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished”, he said.





“Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding ‘Kashmir Azaadi’ were held and flags of Pakistan & ISIS were seen, but now only Indian flag is seen there”, the Defence Minister added.





Besides, he also commented on the ongoing India-China border. “India’s “national pride” will not be compromised as far as border tension with China is concerned”, said Rajnath.





The Defence Minister also spoke on abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, making a strong pitch for nationalism.





“Both India and China are keen that the issues are sorted through talks at military and diplomatic levels. I want to assure you that India’s national pride won’t be compromised. I want to assure our opposition parties that they won’t be kept in the dark and will be briefed when the time comes,” said Singh.







