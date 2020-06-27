



This is a unique initiative take by Dantewada police force to provide details of Naxals, their area committees, frontal organisations, area of operations and weapons used by them





Naxals are well armed with sophisticated weapons like AK 47, rocket launchers , INSAS rifles, SLRs. This 'Dossier' mentions names, photos, details of their companies and platoon, and weapons of more than four hundred dreaded armed Naxals from Basaavar Raju to Hidma to Ganpathy





Raipur: Dantewada district police Force prepares a Naxal 'Dossier' not for the internal consumption but to be distributed amongst Villagers and common people. This is a unique and a first initiative take by the district police force to provide details of Naxals, their area committees, frontal organisations working in the area, area of operations, weapons used by them and entire profile available with police have been made public for a common villager.





The 'Dossier' consists of full details with photographs of 400 possible active Naxals and 600 members of six frontal organisations working in the district and nearby districts.





This is mainly to name and shame those organisations and Naxalites in the area and if they want to prove before the police that they are innocent, they can come to police and prove their innocence and their names will be cut from the list.





Mostly after various ambushes and operations, if a Naxalite gets killed, villagers complain that police has shot down an innocent villager. To avoid any such complaints in future, cops have handed over complete details to the villagers making them aware of the names and profile of Naxals in the police record. Sometimes if a Naxalite is active from a family, his family members are also not aware of his involvements so when he is shot dead by forces, they lodge a protest with police.









"We have prepared a dossier of all Naxal formations in Dantewada and areas adjoining Dantewada. The main aim of this dossier is that all police personnel, especially members of our commando group DRG know their opponents. This dossier will help them to know which Naxalites has how much reward on them. It will help to discriminate between soft Naxals ( members of frontal organisation) and hard dreaded Naxals (members of armed formations)," says Abhishek Pallav, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada District.





'Dossier' also gives details of weapons being used by dreaded Naxals in a fight against security forces. Naxals are well armed with sophisticated weapons like AK 47, Rocket Launchers, INSAS Rifles, SLR.





This dossier mentions names, photos, details of their companies and platoon, and weapons of more than four hundred dreaded armed Naxals from Basaavar Raju to Hidma to Ganpathy.





This document also gives details of Naxal formations in a district and adjoining districts. Naxal Formation/Structure have been made public to spread awareness about how Naxals work in formations and which Naxal belongs to the highest central committee carrying biggest reward, which belongs to the divisional committee and area committee.





Central committee (highest core group of Naxals consists of 18-20 top commanders headed by Basaavar Raju). Then there is 'Dandakarniy' special state committee for North, South, West, East of Bastar and Gadhchiroli. This is followed by divisional committees. 'Dantewada' falls under the jurisdiction of 'Darbha Divisional' committee of Naxals.





It also gives details of one Batallion of 'Hidma' currently active in adjoining district if Sukma has 150 members. Company of Naxals usually has 50-60 members and approximately 9-10 companies are active in the region. Platoons consist of 25-30 armed Naxalites.





Making it public will help Naxalites who has left the Naxal organization a few years back and staying in villages to surrender and get their names removed from profiles. It will help villagers to know and identify Naxalites who are roaming in their villages, will lead to increased intelligence inflow and will add credibility to the anti-Naxal operations.





The huge numbers of both armed and unarmed Naxalites in the profile shows that the war is still far from getting finished" says a senior officer posted in the area.





Picture of maps has also been given in the dossier for a better understanding of those areas where Naxal are infested and which are the places where ambushes can take place.





Dantewada is a first district to start such unique 'Dossier' distribution amongst the villagers. Many more districts in Naxal affected areas can follow the same method to Name and shame those working for Naxal groups and to make villagers know who are the Naxals roaming around in their villages.







