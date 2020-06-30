Indian Army military vehicle moving towards the LAC in Ladakh





New Delhi: India is expected to raise the presence of 14 Chinese vehicles, 16 tents and a shelter structure on the Line of Actual Control when the next edition of the working mechanism for consultation and coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs is held this week.





PLA has increased military activity along LAC in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, including soldiers, military vehicles, earth-moving machinery and structures, according to reports. Satellite images indicate consolidation of Chinese positions in the area. The heightened Chinese presence in this sector will figure at the WMCC led by the joint secretary level officers of the respective foreign ministries.





China had re-erected a structure that Indian troops had destroyed on June 15 near Patrol Point 14 in the Galwan Valley. India had cautioned that “continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of the relationship”. WMCC could now be held every week till the standoff at LAC is over.





While the 15{+t}{+h} edition of WMCC was underway, China reiterated its ‘sovereignty’ over Galwan valley region last Wednesday, asking India not to cross the Galwan-Shyok estuary. However, India said its Army has been patrolling LAC, including Galwan Valley, for a long time. Chinese foreign and defence ministries slammed Delhi for violating “bilateral agreements, international rules and provoking the clash” and blamed Delhi for June 15 incident, the same day.





India said the Chinese have been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC since early May and it violated provisions of various bilateral agreements, especially the key 1993 agreement. According to the 1993 Agreement, “no activities of either side shall overstep the LAC. In case personnel of one side cross LAC, upon being cautioned by the other side, they shall immediately pull back to their side of LAC. When necessary, the two sides shall jointly check and determine LAC segments where they have different views to its alignment”.







