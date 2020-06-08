



Rahul Gandhi while taking a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments said that everyone knows the "reality" of what is happening at the border





Politicising and fearmongering amid the border tensions with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments from his digital rally in Bihar said that everyone knows the "reality" of what is happening at the border. His comments come against Amit Shah's statements assuring the citizens that India's defence policy is strong and that the country knows how to protect its borders.





"Everyone knows the reality of what is happening at the border. However, to keep the heart happy, maybe (shayad) this thought his good," he said while taking a spin on Amit Shah's name. His offhand remark comes two days after India held lengthy Commander-level talks with China on how to diplomatically solve the border tensions along LAC.





India-China Talks Last For 5 Hours





Issuing a statement a day after Corps Commander level talks were held in Moldo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation. The MEA added that any decision regarding the border issues will be taken in accordance with various bilateral agreements between India and China. It described the meeting between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's PLA as a 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Thereafter, the sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, MEA said. Here is the full statement.





While de-escalation talks are going on with China, Union Home Minister, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, had said that India's sovereignty and security were of utmost importance. "Now talks are being held on both diplomatic level and Army levels and I believe that the situation will be handled. But I wish to clarify that Modi government will not allow diluting India's security and sovereignty at its borders," he said.







