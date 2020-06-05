

New Delhi: Days after the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir found an IED-laden car in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district which was a part of a terrorist attack plan, Intelligence sources said that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are planning to conduct another Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack on security forces in Kashmir valley.





Security forces have been put on high alert to foil any such attack by Pakistan-based terror group.





On May 28, a joint team of forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from a Santro car in Ayengund area of Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The IED was defused successfully by the bomb disposal squad and a major attack was averted.





A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer had told Zee News that security forces had received inputs 4-5 days ago about the movement of the vehicle carrying IED. He said a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot as soon as the IED-laden car was spotted.





The search was conducted by a joint team which included 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Pulwama Police.





The owner of the car, affiliated with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist, was detained and interrogated further.





Meanwhile, three Jaish terrorists were killed by security forces after an encounter in Kangan area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, huge amount of arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.





A top commander of Jaish, Abdul Rehman alias Fouji Bhia, was among the three terrorists eliminated in the encounter. Rehman, who was an Afghanistan war participant, was an IED expert and was also the mastermind of the recent failed car bomb attempt in Pulwama





Jaish terrorists are reportedly on the back foot due to large-scale operations being carried put by the security forces.







