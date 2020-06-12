



The Indian Army has reportedly rushed in troops in fighting formations to forward posts in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh to prevent the possibility of any misadventure by China. In Uttarakhand, supplementary troops have been deployed in Harsil-Barahoti-Nelang Valley. Reports claimed that Chinese choppers had hovered around before the build-up and Chinese foot soldiers have been spotted patrolling the area





New Delhi: Tensions along the Line of Actual Control continue to ring alarm bells in Delhi as even when India and China are in the conversational stage over the standoffs along eastern Ladakh, reports claim that the Chinese army has deployed troops along the 4,000-km long LAC. India too ramped up its military force in combat formations in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.





“The Chinese army has done military build-up not only just in Ladakh but also in other sectors including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh wherever it shares borders with us. The build-up includes troops and heavy weaponry which are deployed in rear positions,” news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.





The sources further stated that the Indian Army too rushed its troops in fighting formations to the forward posts in the aforementioned sectors to prevent the possibility of any misadventure by China.







