



Russia on Monday expressed concern over standoff in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but backed India on addressing the issue through established bilateral dialogue mechanisms with China





Russia on Monday expressed concern over standoff in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but backed India on addressing the issue through established bilateral dialogue mechanisms with China. “Off course we are worried with the current situation at LAC. However, as we know, there are dedicated specific mechanisms and tools developed by both countries including hotlines, special representatives dialogue, and even informal summits. We are confident that the Indian and Chinese friends are duly equipped to find way out for mutual satisfaction. We would encourage every endeavour in this regard,” Russian Deputy Ambassador to India Roman Babushkin told ET.





This is the first statement by Russia since the standoff broke at Ladakh along the LAC. While last week USA sought to mediate and extended assistance including phone call by the Defence Secretary to his Indian counterpart, Delhi turned it down emphasising on the bilateral mechanism. China also referred to bilateral mechanism to address the issue. Referring to SCO-RIC mechanism the senior Russian diplomat said, “We also feel important to further enhance Russia India China (RIC) dialogue as well as SCO-based coordination as vital for regional stability and strengthening mutual trust.” Russia holds current SCO chairmanship.





Last Friday offer for US help with the LAC border situation came during a telephonic conversation between US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The US offer for assistance came on a day when President Donald Trump said that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter—a claim that was categorically denied by the Indian government. Two days before that Trump took everyone by surprise when he tweeted, “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!”





Referring to WHA resolution on COVID-19 the Russian Deputy envoy mentioned that Moscow co-sponsored the resolution which was adopted by consensus. “We are much more than ever convinced that is time for stronger coordination, constructive and unified global agenda. We are on the same page with India on that, and that helps us to even better support each other bilaterally and multilaterally, including in the framework of BRICS and SCO, which Russia is currently chairing, as well as the UN and G-20.”







