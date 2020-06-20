



Russia is ready to deliver MiG-29 and SU30 MKI fighter jets in the shortest possible timeframe to India. This after it emerged that Indian air force plans to order over 30 fighter jets from Russia which will be a government to government deal and comes amidst the India China border tension.





WION has learnt that the Russians are ready to assess the issue of early delivery even as Moscow is currently helping Indian air force in MiG 29 modernization program. The modernization will help increase combat capabilities and expand the functional properties of MiG-29 fighters to a level comparable to the Fourth-generation jet fighter.





Post modernization MiG 29 will allow integration of weapons of Russian and foreign production, tracking of air targets in a wide range of flight speeds and altitudes, tracking of heat-contrasting air objects & perform “hidden” (without the use of radar) attacks on them. Modern materials and technologies for corrosion protection will increase the service life of MiG-29 fighters up to 40 years.





When it comes to Su-30MKI, Indian Air Force commissioned its first squadron of Su-30MKI fighter jet armed with the BrahMos-A cruise missile earlier this year in January.





The importance of Sukhoi jets can be gauged by the fact that it is the only Indian aircraft capable of using BrahMos supersonic missiles.





At DefExpo India 2020 BrahMos Aerospace's representative said to the Russian RIA Novosti news agency, that in two years IAF's Su-30MKIs would receive new missile for use against airborne early warning aircraft. Thus JV could enter the air-to-air missiles domain.





The first contract to deliver Su-30MKI jets to the IAF was signed on 30th November 1996 in Irkutsk, Russia, between Rosvooruzhenie state intermediary company and Indian Defence Ministry. It envisaged the delivery of 32 Su-30MKI, all of which were produced in 2002-2004.





Satisfied with the performance of the aircraft, the Indian defence ministry placed additional orders. In December of 2000, both sides signed a contract for organizing the licensed production of Su-30MKI in India at HAL's facilities. 2012 saw another contract for technological kits of Su-30MKI signed. Generally, Su-30MKI has proved itself as a reliable and effective multirole heavy aerial platform for IAF.





The Su-30MKI project has become one of the largest in the history of military cooperation of India with foreign countries and also has contributed to the sales of Su-30MK family aircraft to other countries. Moreover, the program has directly influenced the development of Su-30SM fighter jet, which is currently being delivered to the Russian Air Force and offered at arms market as Su-30SME.







