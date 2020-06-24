



Last week India won a non-permanent seat to the UNSC for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York on June 17. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election by polling 184 out 192 valid votes. The UNSC term will begin in January 2021.





Russia, close on the heels of India’s re-entry to the UNSC as a non-permanent member, has strongly backed India’s inclusion in the permanent category of the Security Council in the context of a reformed multilateral order.





Addressing a press conference after RIC meet held virtually, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, hosts for the trilateral meet said that “India is a strong contender for a permanent seat in the UNSC in the context of a reformed multilateral order. And Russia has repeatedly expressed its support for India’s candidature as a permanent member of the UNSC”





Lavrov also backed India’s move on adopting comprehensive convention on combatting terrorism. “…One such threat is international terrorism. Efforts to combat it continue with a degree of success, but it is clear that this threat is far from being eliminated. I would like to use this opportunity to reaffirm our support to the Indian initiative on adopting a comprehensive convention on combatting terrorism. Other cross-border threats that make terrorism stronger, such as drug trafficking and other forms of cross-border crime, also remain unresolved…”







