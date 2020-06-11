



Russian nuclear-capable bombers were intercepted and escorted by U.S. fighter jets during a flight over neutral waters near Alaska.





The first Russian formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which came within 20 nautical miles of Alaskan shores, according to NORAD.





The second Russian formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers supported by an A-50 and came within 32 nautical miles of Alaskan shores.





Both formations were met by North American Aerospace Defence Command F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Strato-tankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System.





The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time did they enter United States sovereign airspace.





The news was initially reported by Reuters, citing the RIA news agency and the Russian Defence Ministry.





“Intercepting multiple Russian aircraft demonstrates NORAD forces’ readiness and capability to defend the homelands 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” said General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, NORAD Commander. "Flying air patrols protects the approaches to our nations and sends a clear message we continue executing our homeland defence missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight.”





A similar incident occurred back in April when the U.S. military scrambled F-22 stealth fighter jets to intercept a pair of Russian patrol aircraft flying near the state.





In May, two Russian fighter jets "flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner" while intercepting an American spy plane over the Mediterranean Sea, according to a statement by the U.S. Navy.





Meanwhile, Russia confirmed it will open talks with the U.S. this month on extending a major nuclear disarmament treaty, according to a report on Tuesday.





Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet special presidential envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna on June 22 to begin negotiations on New Start, a nuclear arms reduction treaty that expires in February.







