



In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul stated that PM Modi Prime Minister said nobody intruded and nobody has occupied our territory, but the satellite images show clearly that China has occupied Indian territory near Pangong Lake





New Delhi: Amid growing tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister saying that satellite images show that China has intruded into Indian territory.





In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul stated that PM Modi said nobody intruded and nobody has occupied our territory, but the satellite images show clearly that China near Pangong lake has occupied the holy land of Bharat Mata. He used an image with the tweet shown by one of the TV channels.





Earlier today, the Wayanad MP had attacked PM Modi by labelling him 'Surrender Modi'. This was in continuation of his attack on Saturday when he said, "Prime Minister has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression." The barb came a day after the Prime Minister asserted in the all party meeting that Chinese troops did not intrude into Indian territory.





The war of words started after 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.





However, the PMO had on June 20 clarified and countered opposition's attack, saying that attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to PM Modi's remark at the all-party meeting held on June 19 over Galwan stand-off.







