Srinagar: A terrorist was killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.





The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Likhdipora in the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.





As the forces were searching the area, the hiding terrorists fired upon them.





The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, in which a terrorist was killed, the official said.





He said the identity and group affiliation of the terrorist is being ascertained.





The operation is going on, the official added.







