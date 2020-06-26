



A tip-off was received about the presence of terrorists in the area following which an operation was launched late night.





Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Thursday in the Hardshiva area of Sopore district of North Kashmir's Baramullah. One terrorist has been killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter that broke out late evening on Thursday in Chewa Ullar village of Tral in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.





According to an officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a tip-off was received about the presence of terrorists in the area following which an operation was launched late night. Contact established with terrorists early morning on Thursday.





"#Encounter has started at #Hardshiva area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow." tweeted the Kashmir zone police.





"#ChewaUlarEncounterUpdate: So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir zone police tweeted. On Thursday evening, on a tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Police, 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation.





Security forces have so far eliminated 108 terrorists in Kashmir, with most of them killed in South Kashmir. Now the security forces have shifted their focus to North Kashmir as well where as per inputs, more than 100 terrorists are active and most of them are foreign terrorists.





