May 31, 2020, was the day when Elon Musk took a giant leap in his already illustrious career. His company SpaceX blasted off two astronauts into Earth’s Orbit on Saturday at 3:22 pm ET (1:52 AM Sunday in India) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.





Dough Hurley and Bob Behnken, both NASA astronauts, travelled to space in Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endeavour built by SpaceX.





This was the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years and also the first time a new commercially developed space vehicle carried Americans to space.





Millions of viewers worldwide were glued to their screens to witness the historic launch. And after lift-off, the internet was abuzz with reactions from users who spotted some pretty interesting details.





A video tweeted by a twitter user named Brian Bosche showed a sequined dinosaur giving company to the astronauts during the launch. While the sequined dinosaur is nice and adorable addition, it is not just there for entertainment, it serves an important purpose.





But now, some netizens watching the SpaceX live stream reckon they have spotted something incredible.





A bunch of viewers said they saw some unidentified flying objects in the live feed, that looked very different from the SpaceX rocket. In simple terms, many have said they spotted UFOs on the SpaceX live stream.





One Twitter user shared a clip from the event and wrote: "Did y'all see the #ufo on camera today..... watch this!!! We just saw this!! This is us recording from our tv! #SpaceLaunchLIVE #SpaceX"