Two terrorists were killed and a soldier injured in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.





Ishfaq Rashid, a resident of village Sozeith, was one of the two terrorists killed. He was one of the top LeT commanders active since 2018 and wanted in many cases of terrorism. The other was from Pulwama district’s LeT cadre, Aijaj Bhat.





Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.





As the forces were conducting the search, terrorists fired upon them, he said, adding that the forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter.





The area falls in Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar city bordering North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.





