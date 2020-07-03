



SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.





Security forces launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in Reban area of Sopore town following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.





The search operation turned into an encounter around 4.00 AM when the hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, he said.





In the ensuing gunfight, three terrorists were killed, he added.





The official said arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter.





