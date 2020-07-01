



NEW DELHI: The Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday termed the Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps "discriminatory" and added that the ban will have an impact on India-China economy and trade cooperation.





"We expect India acknowledges the mutually beneficial nature of China-India economic and trade cooperation, and urge the Indian side to change its discriminatory practices, maintain the momentum of China-India economic and trade cooperation," the Chinese embassy said.





The embassy was responding to the Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps on Monday, including highly popular TikTok and UC Browser apps, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.





The embassy, on Tuesday, added that a ban of this nature will also leave an impact on employees in India, the interest of Indian users and employment and livelihood of many creators and entrepreneurs.





"Related apps have a large number of users in India, have been operating strictly in accordance with Indian laws and regulations, and provide efficient and fast services for Indian consumers, creators and entrepreneurs," it said.





The embassy, in its statement, asked the Indian government to treat all investments and service providers "equally", and create an "open, fair and just" business environment.





The embassy further said that the ban imposed by New Delhi is against "fair and transparent" procedure requirement, "abuses" national security expectations and violates the WTO rules.





The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual control in Ladakh with Chinese troops, is also applicable for WeChat and Bigo Live.





The list of apps that have been banned also include Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.







