BANGALORE: Defence PSU HAL has got a shot in the arm with the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approving the procurement of 12 Sukhoi (Su-30Mki) fighters from HAL. The order is set to benefit HAL’s Nashik factory which has a capacity of producing 12 of these fighters annually. HAL has a range of 50-70 per cent indigenisation for the SU-30MKi, an IAF source said.





Speaking to TNIE, HAL Chairman R Madhavan said, “As we have to do it quickly, we have to see how much of indigenisation will actually happen because we have to find the quickest means of supply,” he said.







