



Ties between India and China have strained lately over border disputes. China's commerce ministry said that India's decision was in violation of WTO rules and urged New Delhi to correct its "discriminatory actions" against Chinese companies "immediately"





New Delhi: China has once again cried foul over India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps over national security concerns. Reacting to the move, China's commerce ministry on Thursday said that India's decision was in violation of WTO rules and urged New Delhi to correct its "discriminatory actions" against Chinese companies "immediately".





"China has not adopted any restrictive, discriminatory measures against India. India's actions violate WTO rules," Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Chinese commerce ministry said in a digital briefing.





His remarks came after India on Monday announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including popular video-sharing platform TikTok, citing national security concerns.





In a statement, the government said that the apps were banned because they "engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order."







