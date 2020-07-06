The construction work is going on in Gar County, Rutog County and Pishan County





While India and China are holding military and diplomatic level talks to resolve the border situation, the PLA has accelerated its infrastructure construction near LAC stand-off areas. New PLA site under construction just 155 km from Pangong Tso. The construction work is taking place in Gar County, Rutog County and Pishan County. Before 1962 Sino-India war, the Chinese maintained that any dispute with India should be resolved through diplomatic means





New Delhi: Continuing with its Sun Tzu-esque deception, China is ramping up infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while holding diplomatic and military-level talks with India.





New satellite pictures by Planet Labs and analysis by Sim Tack has revealed that the PLA is developing helicopter support base near stand-off areas.







Posting the images, OSINT handle d-atis said that China’s PLA helicopter bases are capable of supporting the current India-China stand-off and that the new site under construction is just 155 km from Pangong Tso with basic outline resembling what could possibly be a new heliport.



