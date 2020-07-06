China Buying Time With Border Talks, Satellite Images Show PLA Helicopter Support Base Near Stand-Off Areas
The construction work is going on in Gar County, Rutog County and Pishan County
While India and China are holding military and diplomatic level talks to resolve the border situation, the PLA has accelerated its infrastructure construction near LAC stand-off areas. New PLA site under construction just 155 km from Pangong Tso. The construction work is taking place in Gar County, Rutog County and Pishan County. Before 1962 Sino-India war, the Chinese maintained that any dispute with India should be resolved through diplomatic means
New Delhi: Continuing with its Sun Tzu-esque deception, China is ramping up infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while holding diplomatic and military-level talks with India.
Ongoing research with @SimTack of #China PLA helicopter bases capable of supporting the current #Indiachinastandoff reveals a new site under construction (Since June) 155kms from #PangongTso with basic a outline resembling what could possibly be a new heliport pic.twitter.com/KYI3assZzB— d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) July 5, 2020
New satellite pictures by Planet Labs and analysis by Sim Tack has revealed that the PLA is developing helicopter support base near stand-off areas.
Posting the images, OSINT handle d-atis said that China’s PLA helicopter bases are capable of supporting the current India-China stand-off and that the new site under construction is just 155 km from Pangong Tso with basic outline resembling what could possibly be a new heliport.
Sim Tack, a chief military analyst said: “The build-up of PLA infrastructure in support of helicopter operations demonstrates the long term Chinese ambitions in the region and their capabilities in logistically supporting large deployments in complex terrain.”
