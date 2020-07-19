



New Delhi: China is eyeing Ladakh to gain greater accessibility to Pakistan and sees the presence of the Indian Army as a threat to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





A new report by US News and World Report magazine says that Beijing, with its latest offensive, wants to grab greater control of the mountain regions along its southwest border in an attempt to gain greater accessibility to its partner Pakistan.





The new document obtained by US News and World Report, says that the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel by Chinese troops at Patrolling Point 14 of the Galwan region of Western Sector of Ladakh border is part of a broader campaign by China to insert military forces and assert territorial claims over countries in the South Asian region.





Beijing's Sweeping Imperialist Designs





Citing the documents which offered an insight into the Indian government's thinking on the deadly skirmish last month between forces in the Himalayas,





Paul D Shinkman, a national security correspondent of US News, said that New Delhi has linked the latest encounter in Ladakh to “Beijing’s sweeping imperialist designs” saying that China conducts direct military action to claim territory but resorts to coercive diplomacy by penetrating and undermining sovereignty and economies of many countries.







