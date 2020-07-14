



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane said Monday he has complete confidence on Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure “by the enemies of our country and handle any situation.”





The COAS visited forward areas falling under the operational command of the Rising Star Corps in Jammu and reviewed security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in Jammu-Pathankot region, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.





The Army Chief was received in Jammu by Lt Gen RP Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Rising Star Corps, Maj Gen VB Nair, GOC Tiger Division and Air Cmde AS Pathania, AOC, AF Stn Jammu.





The COAS was briefed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters. The Army Chief accompanied by GOC Tiger Division reviewed operational preparedness in forward areas.





He interacted with the field formation Commanders and troops on ground during forward area visit. The General also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj Gen YP Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division.





The Army chief reinstated the fact of ‘zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by militants, the spokesperson said.





He said the COAS highlighted that all agencies of the services and govt are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of “proxy war being fuelled by our adversaries.”





“The Army Chief addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops. He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of our country and handle any situation,” the spokesperson said.





Gen Naravane He also commended the efforts of all the formations of the Western Command in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the ongoing 'Op Namaste'.







