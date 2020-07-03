



Defence Ministry has cleared the acquisition of 248 Astra Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missiles, marking the first acquisition of the indigenous DRDO missiles



In a major boost to the Indian armed forces, the Defence Ministry has cleared the acquisition of 248 Astra Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missiles, marking the first acquisition of the indigenous DRDO-developed missiles. Of these missiles, the Navy will get 48 Astra missiles for its MiG-29K fighter jets, while 200 missiles have been acquired for its 33 new Russian fighter planes including 12 Su-30 MKIs and 21 MiG-29s. Proposals worth Rs 38,900 crore have been cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council, of which Rs 31,130 crore would be from the Indian industry.





Defence Ministry Clears ASTRA Acquisition Proposal





With the Rs. 38,900 crore acquisition, the Defence Ministry attributed this to the current situation and the need to strengthen the Armed Forces for safeguarding our borders. he equipment to be manufactured in India will witness the participation of several MSMEs as prime-tier vendors. This move comes amid the ongoing LAC standoff with China which turned violent where 20 Jawans were martyred in a scuffle with Chinese troops.





These are some of the approved proposals:





Pinaka ammunition- which will enable raising additional regiments BMP armament upgrades Software-Defined Radios for the Army Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile Systems- having a firing range of 1000 km 248 Astra Missiles- which have Beyond Visual Range capability 21 MiG-29 fighter jets Upgradation of existing 59 MiG-29 fighter jets 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft





What Are The Recent Acquisitions?





ASTRA





ASTRA is a Beyond Visual Range (BVR) class of Air-to-Air Missile (AAM) system designed to be mounted on fighter aircraft. The missile is designed to engage and destroy highly manoeuvring supersonic aircraft. The missile has all-weather day and night capability. The missile is being developed in multiple variants to meet specific requirements. The ASTRA Mk-I Weapon System integrated with SU-30 Mk-I aircraft is being inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) and can be launched in autonomous and buddy mode of operation with features for Lock-On-Before Launch (LOBL) and Lock-On After Launch (LOAL).





Software Defined Radio (SDR)





SDR is a secure indigenous system with legacy communication support and secure digital voice/data communication for Naval application with 3 channel (2V/UHF band and 1HF band), 4-channel (2V/UHF band and 2L-band) for Tactical Communication and single-channel operation in V/UHF (Manpack role) and UHF band (Handheld role).





Pinaka



