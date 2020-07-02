



Amid the ongoing efforts to modernise the Indian armed forces, the Defence Ministry on Thursday approved procurement of 21 MIG-29 and 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft along with the upgradation of existing 59 Mig-29 jets.





The Defence Acquisition Council met under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and accorded approval for capital acquisitions of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces. Proposals for an approximate cost of Rs 38,900 crore were approved, the ministry said.





As the government is focused on indigenous design and development under the 'AtmaNirbhar' initiative, these approvals include acquisitions from Indian Industry of Rs 31,130 crore.





The equipment are to be manufactured in India involving the Indian Defence Industry with the participation of several MSMEs as prime tier vendors. The indigenous content in some of these projects is up to 80% of the project cost, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.





A large number of these projects have been made possible due to Transfer of Technology by DRDO to the indigenous industry. These include Pinaka ammunitions, BMP armament upgrades and Software Defined Radios for the Army, Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile Systems and Astra Missiles for Navy and Air Force.





The cost of these Design and Development proposals is in the range of Rs 20,400 cr.





"Acquisition of new/additional missile systems will add to the firepower of three Services. While the acquisition of Pinaka missile systems will enable raising additional regiments over and above the ones already inducted, addition of Long Range Land Attack Missile Systems having a firing range of 1000 Km to the existing arsenal will bolster the attack capabilities of the Navy and the Air Force. Similarly, induction of Astra Missiles having Beyond Visual Range capability will serve as a force multiplier and immensely add to the strike capability of Navy and Air Force," the ministry said.





Addressing the long-felt need of the Indian Air Force to increase its fighter squadrons, the DAC also approved the proposal for procurement of 21 MiG-29 along with upgradation of existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft and procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft, the ministry said.





While the MiG-29 procurement and the upgradation from Russia is estimated to cost Rs 7,418 crore, the Su-30MKI will be procured from HAL at an estimated cost of Rs 10,730 crore.







