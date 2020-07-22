



Trade unions representing defence civilian employees in Ordnance Factory and Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project in Tiruchi and 39 other production units across the country will announce the date for the indefinite strike they had planned against corporatisation on July 28.





The All India Defence Employees Federation, Indian National Defence Workers Federation, and Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh on Sunday discussed the mandate against corporatisation and a go-ahead signal for indefinite strike given by the 80,000 strong workforce of 41 ordnance factories under Department of Defence Production through the strike ballot.





The trade unions resolved to hold a nationwide protest in the event of the government deciding on corporatisation, holding demonstrations and wearing black badges, C Srikumar, general secretary of AIDEF, said.





A proposal for holding a protest on August 4 coinciding with the day of bidding of consultants by the Department of Defence Production for corporatisation plan was discussed. Subsequently, the plan for taking a decision on the indefinite strike on July 28 was finalised, he said adding that campaign and awareness programs against corporatisation move would continue in all the ordnance factories.







