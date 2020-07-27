



Gandhi said that those who are lying about the Chinese presence on India’s land are the ones who are not patriotic. Last week Gandhi had said that dealing with China can happen only with a proper, a global vision





In his latest video message, Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi said that the Chinese have occupied Indian land and hiding the truth about it is “anti-national”. “It is absolutely clear that the Chinese have entered the Indian territory and it makes my blood boil,” he said, adding that as a politician, he cannot keep quiet on the matter.





“I have seen the satellite images, have spoken to ex-Army people. If you want me to lie that the Chinese did not enter the country, I will simply not lie, even if my whole career goes to hell,” he stated.





Gandhi said that those who are lying about the Chinese presence on India’s land are the ones who are not patriotic. “I don’t care if it costs me my political career, but I will state the truth as far as the Indian territory is concerned,” he said.





In a similar video message last week, Gandhi had said that the government lack a vision in dealing with the China situation.





“If you deal with them (China) with a position of strength, you can deal with them,” Gandhi said in the video.









“Dealing with the situation with China requires a vision, an international vision,” Gandhi said, adding that India needs to have a global vision and needs to become an idea in itself.





“PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision,” Gandhi posted on Twitter along with his video message.







