The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday explained in details the foreign policy of India to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his comments on nation's geopolitics. Stepping up his attack on the government over the LAC standoff, Gandhi earlier issued a video message alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "indiscretions" have weakened the country and left it vulnerable.





In the video message posted on Twitter, he hit out at the government saying that over the last six years, India has been "disturbed and disrupted" with regard to its foreign policy and economy. "Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics," the Congress leader had tweeted.

Speaking on India's ties with China, Jaishankar asserted that India engages with China on more equal terms politically and told Gandhi to ask the analysts. "Our major partnerships are stronger and international standing higher. Witness regular summits and informal meetings with the US, Russia, Europe and Japan. India engages China on more equal terms politically. Ask the analysts. We speak our mind more openly now. On CPEC, on BRI, on the South China Sea, on UN-sanctioned terrorists, etc. Ask the media."





Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the EAM said, "Rahul Gandhi has questions on Foreign Policy. Here are some answers" and gave a point by point explanation on India's ties with other countries.





"And address the border infrastructure imbalance legacy. Compare 2014-20 with 2008-14. Budget up by 280%, road building by 32%, bridges by 99% and tunnels by 6 times. Ask our Jawans," he tweeted.





"And some facts on our neighbourhood: The Hambantota Port agreement between Sri Lanka and China was concluded in 2008. Ask those who dealt with it. Difficult ties with #Maldives, after India watched President Nasheed being toppled in 2012, now stand transformed. Ask our businesses," he also tweeted.





"A settled land boundary (2015) with Bangladesh; opens a path to more development and transit. And terrorists no longer find safe haven there. Ask our security. Nepal after 17 years is getting Prime Ministerial visits. And a swathe of developmental projects: power, fuel, housing, hospital, roads, etc. Ask their citizens," he further tweeted.





"Bhutan finds a stronger security and development partner. And unlike 2013, they don’t worry about their cooking gas. Ask their households. Afghanistan sees completed projects (Salma Dam, Parliament), expanded training and serious connectivity. Ask the Afghan street," he said.



