



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a discussion with Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai "on a wide range of subjects". The Prime Minister also discussed the challenges of global pandemic and new work culture with the top business leader.





Later in the day, Pichai addressed the sixth annual edition of "Google for India" virtual event and announced a digitisation fund. Google will invest $10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore) in India over the next five to seven years, he added.





"We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments," Pichai further stated.





Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai . We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs.'"

He also stated that, "During our interaction, @sundarpichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety."





The Prime Minister mentioned that he "was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more."



