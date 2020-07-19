



Singh, who is in Ladakh on a two-day visit, said progress has been made in the ongoing talks with China to resolve the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that a large part of strategic area in Ladakh has been grabbed by China. Defence Minister's statement that "no one can touch an inch of India's territory" is just more rhetoric: Chidambaram





New Delhi: A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that no one can touch even an inch of the country's land amid border tiff with China, the Congress party asked him to “act befittingly” instead of “promising befitting reply”.





Singh, who is in Ladakh on a two-day visit, said progress has been made in the ongoing talks with China to resolve the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.





Addressing a group of Army and ITBP personnel at a high altitude forward post in Lukung in eastern Ladakh, Singh had said, “Talks are underway to resolve the border issue(with China). Whatever progress has been made, the issue should be resolved. But, I cannot give a guarantee to what extent it will be resolved. I want to assure that no power in the world can touch even one inch of India's land or can occupy it.





Referring to Singh’s statement, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that a large part of strategic area in Ladakh has been "grabbed and held obstinately by China".





“Army admitted that resolution of border stand off is intricate and complex, Defence Minister Sh @rajnathsingh Ji says I can not guarantee talks outcome but no power can take an inch of Indian territory, but the crude reality is.... That a large chunk of strategic area in #Ladakh sector has been already grabbed and held obstinately by #China, instead of promising befitting reply for public consumption, acting befittingly is advisable. Restore the status quo ante as immediately as possible,” he said in a tweet.





Chidambaram Calls Singh’s Comment Another Rhetoric





Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at Singh and said that Chinese troops are still on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) as per the assessment of security agencies.





"Indian security agencies have assessed that Chinese troops are still up to 1.5 km on the Indian side of the LAC (according to India's perception). In May, Chinese troops had intruded up to 5 km on our side of the LAC," he said in a tweet.





"All talk of 'no one had intruded into Indian territory and no one is inside Indian territory' was empty rhetoric. Defence Minister's statement that "no one can touch an inch of India's territory is just more rhetoric," the Congress leader said in another tweet.





He further said that the status quo ante will be an elusive goal as long as the government does not acknowledge the reality.







