



LEH (LADAKH): PM Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh Friday morning. Addressing the troops in Leh's Nimmoo, the Prime Minister said those who sacrificed their lives in clash with China's belligerent PLA last month epitomised nation's ethos of bravery. He said the tales of 14 Corps' valour are echoing everywhere and India's enemies have seen their 'fire and fury'.





PM Narendra Modi on Friday was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.





He reached Nimu, early morning today and he is presently interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.





Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.





Sources had earlier informed about CDS Rawat's visit to Leh today. General Rawat's visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh being rescheduled.





Earlier, the Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the army amid the ongoing standoff with China.





The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.







