



Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation





NEW DELHI: French Defence Minister Florence Parly plans visit to India in near future eyeing to strengthen strategic and defence partnership with Delhi amid ongoing stand off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





On Monday Parly wrote to her Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of twenty Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. She also expressed her readiness to meet Singh in India, at his invitation, to follow up on their ongoing discussions.





The dates of her probable visit to India are being worked out, ET has learnt.





Expressing deep sorrow, she wrote, "This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families."





Recalling that India is France's strategic partner in the region, she reiterated her country's deep solidarity.





France has agreed to dispatch Rafale fighter jets to India this month. These jets will be ready for combat earlier than expected. The French side is placing cutting edge missiles meant for its own air force to India, it has been learnt.







