The Central government has given the formal sanction letter for the grant of permanent commission to the women officers in the Indian Army. The step has paved the way for empowering them to carry larger roles in the organization.





Indian Army Spokesperson, Colonel Aman Anand informed that the order by the government specifies the grant of permanent commission Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all the ten streams of the Indian army.





Earlier on July 7, 2020, the Supreme Court had given the central government one month’s time to follow the court’s orders on granting the permanent commission to all the serving SSC women officers in the Indian army.





Significance





The decision of granting permanent commission to the women officers in the Indian Army is a step towards empowering women officers in the Indian Army. It will direct the Indian Army to work on its existing policies which will bring an equilibrium in the service conditions for both the female and male officers.





Selection Board





While making an announcement, the Indian Army spokesperson also informed that the selection board will be scheduled as soon as all the affected SSC women officers start exercising their options and complete the requisite documentation.





Permanent Commission To SSC Women Officers





The ten streams of the Indian army to which the central government has granted the permanent commission are:





• Army Air Defence (AAD) • Signals • Engineers • Electronics and Mechanical Engineer (EME) • Army Aviation • Army Service Corps (ASC) • Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) • Intelligence Corps • Judge and Advocate General (JAG) • Army Educational Corps (AEC)







