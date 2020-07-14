



According to reports, the warplanes that rained bombs at al-Watiya airbase in western Libya were Rafale jets, which means that the attack was carried out either by France or Egypt as they are the only two countries within the range of the base that possess this type of aircraft





Pakistan must be following this development closely as India is also getting the Rafale fighter jets and the bombings on Turkish airbase reveal that Pakistan Air Force's F-16s are no match for the French fighter jets. The PAF's F-16s, which are supplied by United States of America are the most sophisticated fighter jets of PAF but with Indian Air Force getting Rafale, the PAF will not be able to carry out any aggressive move against India.





Notably, the first batch of six Rafale fighter jets is most likely to arrive in India on July 27. The delivery of aircraft was earlier supposed to have been done by May end, but this got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.





On June 2, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Florence Parly during which she conveyed that the Rafale jets will be delivered to India as scheduled notwithstanding the Coronavirus pandemic in France.





The first squadron of the aircraft will be stationed at Ambala air force station, considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.





Here is a comparative study of the features between Rafale and the US-made F-16 in possession of Pakistan. (With inputs from quora.com)



