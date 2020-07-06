



NEW DELHI: Russia played a low-key, but useful, role in reducing tensions between New Delhi and Beijing that contributed to the release of the 10 Indian Army men captured on June 15 (when 20 Indian Army personnel were killed by the Chinese) ahead of the Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers’ meet on June 23.





The efforts included lowering of tensions between India and China following the June 15 incident at Galwan Valley and advocating dialogue and negotiations that led to the release of 10 Indian soldiers captured by PLA, ET has gathered. Sources said Russia played a low-key, but useful, role in reducing tensions after the June 15 episode. The capture of the army men had cast a shadow on the RIC meet, with India finding it difficult to attend the meet under those circumstances.





Moscow used its good offices in various capitals to convey a message to China to show gestures to reduce tensions, sources indicated. “All three sides had stakes in reducing tensions. Based on Russia’s relations with India and China, it tried to create a situation that does not derail the RIC meet. But the idea was not to intervene in a bilateral dispute, rather it was to use quiet diplomacy,” a source quipped.





Publicly, the Kremlin, Russian foreign minister and the Russian envoy to India gave statements after June 15, mentioning that Moscow is watching with great attention what is happening along LAC and urged for restoring predictability and stability in the region.





It may be recalled that ahead of the RIC meet on June 23, intense negotiations through diplomatic and military channels led to the release of 10 Indian soldiers.





The RIC meet, considered a confidence-building measure (CBM), enabled to keep Indian and the Chinese engaged without which ties could have touched a further low, according to some sources. The RIC was followed up by BRICS’ senior officials meet on Friday as part of a wider outreach between the five-member states.





“Friday’s BRICS meet discussed a revised programme under Russian presidency. There are plans for more interactions and video conferences between various ministries of BRICS states. The five states are hoping to have a foreign ministers’ meet and summit later this year. New ideas for cooperation were discussed. The group has a close bond and excellent rapport. The five states exchanged experiences of COVID and a follow-up to the foreign minister-level video conference held on April 28,” a source said following BRICS’ Sherpa-level meet.







