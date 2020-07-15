



NEW DELHI: Capping 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union have finalised a framework agreement on cooperation in the civil nuclear sector ahead of their online summit on Wednesday, officials of the 27-nation bloc said.





In the summit, the two sides are expected to unveil a five-year roadmap to further broad base ties, launch separate dialogue on maritime security and for boosting trade and investment besides kicking off a process for effective cooperation between the CBI and Europol, they said.





The EU officials said an announcement on firming up of the civil nuclear cooperation agreement will be made during the summit on Wednesday. The pact provides for extensive cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector.





They said both sides are expected to finalise an agreement between Europol and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on having a working arrangement to deal with organised crime and terrorism. The Europol is the EU agency for law enforcement cooperation.





The officials said both sides are also expected to launch a maritime security dialogue as part of efforts to expand defence and security cooperation.





On the long-pending India-EU free trade agreement known as EU-India Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), the officials said the current trade relationship between the two sides was below its potential and far less than what the bloc expects.





In the context of the stalled talks on the FTA, the officials talked about "India's protectionist approach" on tariffs and reservations on opening up its services sector, adding New Delhi is also not showing interest in trade with sustainable development.





Asked whether the EU was looking at a limited trade pact with India, the officials said the bloc was not looking at such an option and that it was for a comprehensive trade agreement.





Launched in June 2007, negotiations for the proposed agreement have witnessed many hurdles as both sides have major differences on crucial issues.





Besides demanding significant duty cuts in automobiles, the EU wants tax reduction on wines, spirits and dairy products, and a strong intellectual property regime.





On the other hand, India is asking that it be granted data secure nation status by the EU. The country is among the nations not considered as data secure by the EU.





Talking about the post-Covid-19 situation, the officials said India as well as other countries will have to resist the temptation of initiating protectionist measures to ensure economic recovery following the pandemic.





Asked about the Afghan peace process, the officials said the EU was in touch with India and other partners involved in Afghanistan, and hoped that the peace initiative gains momentum.





They said Pakistan too will have to contribute towards the Afghan peace process.





On cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and whether the issue will figure in Wednesday's talks, they said both India and Europe have been victims of the menace and the leaders are expected to reaffirm their position on dealing with the challenge.





The officials said the summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership, stressing the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights by both sides.





They said the summit is aimed at delivering concrete benefits for people in the EU and India.





The summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership. The leaders will discuss how to further develop their trade and investment relations and support sustainable growth and jobs on both sides, the officials said.





As the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities, they added.







