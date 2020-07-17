



"Delighted that since yesterday a new trade route has been opened between Bhutan & India. This link between Jaigaon and Ahlay, Pasakha will facilitate connectivity between our two countries in these COVID 19 times, further strengthening our special relationship. A step forward!" Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj said in a tweet.





On Wednesday, Consulate General of India, Phuentsholing, tweeted a 28-second video and wrote: "Celebrations Galore! Maiden movement of vehicles carrying goods and commodities through temporary Alternate Trade Route bw Torsa TG, Jaigaon (India)-Alhay (Bhutan)."





Indian Embassy in Thimpu in a press release said an additional Land Customs station has been opened at Ahllay, Pasakha by the Government of India on July 15.





"This new land route for movement of industrial raw materials and goods destined for Pasakha Industrial Estate will boost bilateral trade and commerce and lead to decongestion of vehicular traffic along the Jaigaon-Phuentsholing route," the release said.





As per the release, speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India Ruchira Kamboj said, "we are very pleased to provide temporary access through Ahllay for the movement of heavy vehicles and trucks from India into Bhutan."





"Bhutan is India's closest partner and friend and given the excellent bilateral relationship between our two countries and keeping in view as well the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, this access to Ahllay should further facilitate trade and commerce between our two countries," she was quoted as saying.







