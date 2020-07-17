



Recently, PM Narendra Modi also made a surprise visit to Ladakh and reviewed the situation at the forward areas





Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister has arrived in Ladakh’s Leh to carry out security review in the Himalayan region. Singh is accompanied by Army chief Gen M M Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on his visit to Ladakh. According to new agency ANI, Rajnath Singh is on two-day visit to Leh, Ladakh and neighboring Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In the northernmost UTs of India, Singh will take stock of the situation at borders. Security situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and the Line of Control (LOC) in J&K will be reviewed.





Rajnath Singh took to Twitter earlier today and posted: “For a two day visit, leaving for Leh, Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas in the region to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there. Looking forward to it.”





Along the LoC with Pakistan, there have been constant violations of ceasefire and at the LAC, China is continuing with its salami slicing tactics and has increased its intruding activities into Indian territory in the Ladakh region in recent past. Tensions escalated between India and China after a violent clash between troops in mid-June. Recently, PM Narendra Modi also made a surprise visit to Ladakh and reviewed the situation at the forward areas.







