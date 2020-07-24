Indian-US soldiers during Yudh Abhyas joint exercise at Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington, USA

New Delhi: The US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat of Chinese surveillance, said a top American Senator, who has made a Congressional legislation to make New Delhi a strategic defence partner of Washington on a permanent basis.

Expressing grave concerns over Chinese surveillance on every aspect of the organisations doing business with Beijing, Warner said the US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat from China.





Meanwhile there is complete disengagement only in two of the four friction points. The troops from both sides have stepped back at PP 14 and PP15. However at the PP17A there are still 50 troops on each side, less than a kilometre away from each other.





Both will also review the process of disengagement, an official informed.





National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi are likely to hold talks to discuss a road map ahead and reduce tensions.





The WMCC meet scheduled tomorrow comes a day after it was reported that China has not pulled back troops from all the areas that it had intruded into Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May.





The Chinese and the Indian armies have agreed to not indiscriminately use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the friction points in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





"There are certainly economic costs China will bear," said Paul Staniland, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago.





They said the tensions have added to a sense of apprehension in the US, Europe and parts of Asia that China will engage in more aggressive behaviour in pursuit of its territorial interests, which in turn has raised the possibility of a serious and coordinated pushback by leading global players.





A variety of reasons like growing domestic discontent against President Xi Jinping's economic policies, his obsession to look strong and concerns about international legitimacy may be driving China's misadventures in eastern Ladakh and South China Sea, global strategic affairs experts said on Thursday.





We're clear about the challenges China poses not only for India but for the world. But we want to work with China. Hong Kong was a serious violation of the joint declaration. Also, we've clear views on the South China Sea: Sir Philip Barton, British High Commissioner to India





Commitments during Special Representatives' talks are welcomed. It is encouraging. There is de-escalation, tensions seem to ease: Sir Philip Barton, British High Commissioner to India on India-China border issue





A meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs likely to be held tomorrow, report ANI quoting sources. The official Twitter handle of Congress had put out a tweet on Wednesday stating, “How should India deal with China? Watch Rahul Gandhi explain in the third part of the series. Tune in tomorrow at 10 am.”





In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will explain -- ‘how should India deal with China?’.





Democratic Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, in an interaction with members of the US India Security Council said China had emerged as a major problem for the US companies doing businesses in that country and intellectual theft was a big concern.





China's military provocations of India are unacceptable, and the peaceful resolution of their border standoff will help restore greater security to the Indo-Pacific region, the US said.





The legislation on Tuesday came a day after the House unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China's aggression against India in the Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea.





The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control. India and the US have intensified intelligence and military collaboration and cooperation at an unprecedented level, more so in the last month.





After several rounds of military talks, the Chinese have not held up their part in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with the Chinese on June 15.





"The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," ANI quoted its source as saying.





The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is not in a mood to de-escalate the situation along LAC. According to ANI report, China has continued the deployment of around 40,000 troops in its Ladakh front.





India’s nuclear strategy, which has traditionally focused on Pakistan, has now increased emphasis on China, and Beijing is now in the range of Indian missiles, according to a report. India has chance to attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies: Pompeo at India Ideas Summit





After the Clash the Chinese moved in their troops at PP 14, 15 and 17A in addition to the Finger 4 on the Northern flank of the Pangong Lake. Later, Chinese also deployed their large body of troops at Y Junction, Depsang.





The resolution, sponsored by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi along with eight others, was passed by the House along with National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2021 and condemned Chinese aggression towards India along the Line of Actual Control.





The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control. China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.





The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel and an unspecified number of Chinese Army personnel dead.







