



India remembers Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th Death Anniversary; little known facts about 'missile man' of India





India remembers the 11th President, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam on his fifth death anniversary.





Dr. APJ Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. 'Missile Man of India' served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Kalam has inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking.' He played a crucial role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. He was also associated with India's space program and missile development program.





APJ Abdul Kalam was very popular among kids. He often spoke to children and the country's youth — inspiring them to think big in life; he also penned a number of books. Read some of his quotes here.





He inspired to think big in life. He penned nearly 25 books like India 2020, Vision for the new millennium, Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth





He died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015.





Here are some of the interesting facts about Kalam's life:





He served the country as the 11th President of India from 2002-07. He was India's first President who was a bachelor and a vegetarian.





You will be surprised to know that he received honorary doctorates from 48 universities and institutions from India and abroad.





He was responsible for the development and operationalisation of Agni and Prithvi missiles, which is why he is called the 'missile man'.





Kalam was awarded the coveted civilian awards - Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhushan (1990) and the highest civilian award in India- Bharat Ratna (1997).





For seven years (1992-1999) Kalam remained the Chief Scientific Adviser to the PM and Secretary of the DRDO.





His autobiography Wings of Fire: An Autobiography was first published in English. Later it was translated into 13 languages including French and Chinese. There are six additional biographies on his life and works.







