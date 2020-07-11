The K9 VAJRA-T 155mm/52 tracked self-propelled howitzer made by Samsung-Techwin and L&T





New Delhi: Indian and South Korean governments have decided to enhance cooperation in defence technology and promote industries working in this field.





In this regard, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Jeong Kyeong-Doo, Minister of National Defence, Republic of Korea, over phone on Friday.





During the conversation, the ministers reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further promote defence cooperation engagements between the two armed forces.





"It was also agreed to take forward the agreements in the field of defence industry and defence technology cooperation between the two countries," said the Defence Ministry.





The ministry said that views on regional development of mutual security interests were also shared during the talks.





China has transgressed into Indian territories in recent times. A total 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in the bloodiest clash between the two forces in four decades.





The two defence ministers also had discussions on issues pertaining to the COVID situation. Rajnath Singh informed Kyeong-Doo about India''s contribution to international efforts to combat the pandemic and discussed the areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the dreaded virus.





The ministers also agreed to work together to deal with the complex challenges posed by the pandemic.







