



The defence minister's visit to Ladakh was scheduled earlier this month but had to be shifted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a surprise visit to the sector earlier this month. The minister is also expected to visit the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir on July 18





Close on the heels of the marathon talks of the Indian and Chinese commanders, which finished in the early hours of Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by the Army Chief, General M M Naravane is going to visit Ladakh on July 17.





During his visit, the minister will review the security situation and is also expected to interact with the troops in an effort to boost their morale who are deployed in the border area and later visit the injured soldiers in the Military Hospital in Leh. The minister is also expected to visit the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir on July 18.





Commanders Conference





As reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the top Commanders of India and Chinese armies started there Round 4 of talks at 11.30 on Tuesday, which ended at 2 am on Wednesday. The 14 Corps commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin talked for almost 15 hours. In fact, the third round of talks between the two sides had lasted almost 12 hours.





According to sources, the two sides discussed the vacation of Finger Complex on the Northern Side of Pangong Lake, de-escalation at Pangong Tso was also discussed at length. Also, during talks Indian side insisted on the complete restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to May 5 and urged the Chinese to move back.





Other issues which the two commanders talked about extensively included the additional reduction of troops from the Depsang Bulge, which is north of Galwan Valley. The Indian side insisted that the traditional patrolling routes of the Indian Army should not be blocked.





It’s been almost 10 weeks since the time both countries are locked in a stand-off at multiple points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Ladakh border.





India’s main aim has been to get the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to remove all its heavy artillery, tanks, and additional forces at the at Pangong Lake and Depsang areas.







