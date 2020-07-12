



GAUHATI: India’s security forces killed six separatist Naga militants in an exchange of gunfire in a northeastern state bordering Myanmar, police said.





The fighting took place early Saturday as India’s paramilitary soldiers and police officers raided a militant hideout in a thick forest in Arunachal Pradesh state, said state police chief R.P. Upadhayay.





One soldier was injured in the fighting, but his condition is stable, he said.





The security forces recovered six assault rifles, 500 bullets and two homemade bombs from the rebels, he said.





Upadhayay said the insurgents belonged to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) group, which demands an independent homeland in India’s northeast, where nearly 2 million Naga tribes people live mainly in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh state.





The insurgents use their hideouts in Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh state.





The group is in peace talks with the Indian government since 1997. It signed a preliminary agreement in 2015.





It observes a cease-fire in Nagaland state, but attacks government forces elsewhere in the region.





In another development, Boeing said on Friday that it has completed the delivery of AH-64E Apache and CH-47F Chinook military helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters were handed over to the IAF at Air Force Station, Hindan. Earlier in March, Boeing handed over the last five of 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the IAF, a statement from Boeing said.





Ministry of Defence finalised its order with Boeing for the production, training and support of 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F Chinook helicopters in September 2015.







