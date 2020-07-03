



An Indian Army Colonel, the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, and two soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops on Monday night during a violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh region





"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," read the official statement from the Indian Army. Later, the Army amended its statement saying "casualties were suffered on both sides".





Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister has accused the Indian troops of illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks.





"Indian troops on Monday seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes," China's Global Times quoted their Foreign Minister.





"China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation," he added.





According to reports, the violent face-off was hand-to-hand combat and no shots were fired.





Meanwhile, Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides, ANI quoted Army Sources.





The two armies were locked in an over five-week standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.







