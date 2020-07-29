



Al-Dhafra is temporarily home to five French-built Rafale fighter jets on their way to India for that country's air force





Three Iranian missiles landed near the Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday after Iran's Revolutionary Guard staged a mock attack on a fake aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, in a drill which saw two US bases briefly put on missile alert.

CNN has learned US bases at Al Udeid and Al Dhafra went on alert this am when intel indicators showed an Iranian missile possibly headed that way. Personnel told to take cover for several minutes. No missile struck, US officials say they took prudent precautionary measures — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) July 28, 2020

Two bases in Middle East housing U.S. troops and aircraft went on high alert when 3 Iranian missiles splashed down in waters near the bases Tues. as part of Iran’s military exercises: official



Missiles landed "close enough" to Al Dhafra in UAE and Al Udeid in Qatar for concern — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 28, 2020

The first batch of five Rafale jets had taken off from France on July 27 and will reach India today (July 29). These fighter jets took off from the Merignac airbase in southern France's Bordeaux.





The fighter jets, built by French aviation firm Dassault, will be inducted in the Indian Air Force fleet in Haryana's Ambala.



