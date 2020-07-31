



Kottayam: A Keralite will be part of the team that flies the new Rafale aircrafts which India bought from France recently. He is part of the six-member pilot team that completed their training to fly these fighter aircrafts from France.





The team has been undergoing training in France for 9 months now. The Keralite is a wing commander. A lot of his friends identified him after the team's photo was shared by Indian Air Force on their twitter account.





However, the family was not willing to share his details as the identity of the team members are not officially released. The Rafale aircrafts, flown by these pilots, will reach India on July 29.







