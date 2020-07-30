India's ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf who saw off IAF's Rafale advanced fighters





​Diplomatic Decades





A 1991-batch IFS officer, Jawed Ashraf took charge as India's envoy to France about two weeks ago on July 13. He tweeted to say, “Assumed charge today as Ambassador of Indian to France. A 13-hour journey from Singapore. Different continent, country and city. A new home and a new office. However, the same mission: serving our country and our people.”





​On the Rafales









“Our air force pilots tell us that these are extremely swift, nimble, versatile and very deadly aircraft," Ashraf said. "This is going to add a great deal of strength to our airpower and defence preparedness but it is also a powerful symbol of our strategic partnership between France and India," he added.





​Beauty And The Beast





"You can call them (Rafale) both beauty and the beast," said Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf after interacting with the IAF pilots at the airbase before they set off for India.





​French Courtesy





His counterpart in India, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, congratulated him on his posting by replying - "Happy first Bastille Day to my new counterpart in Paris @JawedAshraf5. India has chosen an outstanding professional to manage an exceptional relationship!"







