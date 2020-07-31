



On Wednesday, the first batch of Dassault Rafale aircraft completed their 7,000km journey across the world to their new home in the Indian sub-continent, marking a new era of modernisation in the IAF's history. The induction of the five Rafale jets, and the 31 more to arrive in the next few years, is part of a larger drive toward military modernisation that India has embarked upon.





M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers





India inked a deal with the United States worth $750 million in November 2016 for the procurement of 145 ultra-light howitzers (M777), to be manufactured by BAE Systems. The deal signified the first attempt to modernise the nation's artillery since the debacle of the Bofors scam in the late 1980s. The first of these guns arrived in May 2017. While 25 of these howitzers were set to be imported, the additional 120 were assembled in the homeland by BAE Systems and Mahindra Defence.





Israeli Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM)



