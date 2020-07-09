



In the latest development in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, Pakistan has claimed that the 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on "espionage and terrorism" charges in 2017, refused to file a review petition against his conviction.





Addressing a press conference, Pakistan's additional attorney general Ahmed Irfan claimed that refused to file a petition and opted for his pending mercy plea. He also said that the Government of Pakistan has written to the Indian High Commission to file the review petition before the deadline.





Irfan further told the media that Pakistan allows review petitions within a certain period of time under the International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020 which was enacted in May this year.





"On June 17, we invited Jadhav to file a petition for the reconsideration of his conviction and offered him legal representation but he refused to file the petition and instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition," the Pakistani additional attorney general said.



